ADVERTISEMENT

DGP holds grievances redress session in Coimbatore for personnel in Western region

Published - August 31, 2024 07:33 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Director General of Police Shankar Jiwal conducted a grievances redress session for personnel in Coimbatore on Saturday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Director General of Police Shankar Jiwal on Saturday listened to the grievances of police personnel in Western region in Coimbatore.

ADVERTISEMENT

The grievances broadly pertained to transfer requests, cancellation of punishments, and pay-related issues of the personnel in the Nilgiris, Erode, Tiruppur and Coimbatore districts and Coimbatore City.

The DGP was appreciative of the handling of cyber crime offences reported in Coimbatore.

ADVERTISEMENT

At the review meeting on Friday, Mr. Jiwal emphasised on proper investigation into crimes against women and children. The complainant ought not to be judged prior to registering the cases, the DGP insisted.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The tackling of rowdyism in the Western zone came in for praise from the DGP.

The DGP was also apprised by top officials of the initiatives under way to curb drug menace among students, and their links with rowdy elements. The DGP also reviewed the measures taken to tackle property offences.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US