DGP holds grievances redress session in Coimbatore for personnel in Western region

Published - August 31, 2024 07:33 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Director General of Police Shankar Jiwal conducted a grievances redress session for personnel in Coimbatore on Saturday.

Director General of Police Shankar Jiwal conducted a grievances redress session for personnel in Coimbatore on Saturday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

Director General of Police Shankar Jiwal on Saturday listened to the grievances of police personnel in Western region in Coimbatore.

The grievances broadly pertained to transfer requests, cancellation of punishments, and pay-related issues of the personnel in the Nilgiris, Erode, Tiruppur and Coimbatore districts and Coimbatore City.

The DGP was appreciative of the handling of cyber crime offences reported in Coimbatore.

At the review meeting on Friday, Mr. Jiwal emphasised on proper investigation into crimes against women and children. The complainant ought not to be judged prior to registering the cases, the DGP insisted.

The tackling of rowdyism in the Western zone came in for praise from the DGP.

The DGP was also apprised by top officials of the initiatives under way to curb drug menace among students, and their links with rowdy elements. The DGP also reviewed the measures taken to tackle property offences.

