Deworming programme in T.N. to cover 2.69 crore children, students and women: Health Minister

February 14, 2023 03:18 pm | Updated 03:28 pm IST - SALEM

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian has said that distribution of deworming tablets would cover 2.69 crore children, students and women in the State in one week.

Addressing the media in Salem on Tuesday, Mr. Subramanian said that 2.15 crore tablets would be distributed to children and students aged 1 to 19 while 54.67 lakh women in the age group of 20 to 30 would be covered under the programme too. “

A total of 2.69 crore children and women will be covered in one week. A total of 1.30 lakh anganwadi workers, school and college teachers and health staff are involved in the programme,” he added.

The Minister said these tables are distributed in February and August every year to help get rid of parasites, and to help improve the body’s immune system.

Pay ward inaugurated

The Minister also inaugurated the pay wards at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital and distributed de-worming tablets at Thongum Poonga in the presence of Collector S. Karmegam, Mayor A. Ramachandran, MP S.R. Parthiban and MLAs R. Arul and S. Sadasivam.

Mr. Subramanian said the government had announced that pay wards would be established at government medical college hospitals in Coimbatore, Madurai and Salem, at a total cost of ₹3 crore. “A 10-bed pay ward was established at Salem GH at a cost of ₹75 lakh and was thrown for public use today [Tuesday],” he said.

The ward has air-conditioners, an ICU, a separate toilet, televisions, and other additional facilities, the Minister said. While single rooms in the ward are charged ₹1,200 per day, deluxe rooms are charged ₹2,000 and rooms with more facilities are charged at ₹3,000.

He said pay wards would soon be established at the Madurai Government Medical College Hospital with 16 beds and at the Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital with 26 beds.