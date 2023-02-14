HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Deworming programme in T.N. to cover 2.69 crore children, students and women: Health Minister

The tablets will be distributed to children and students aged 1 to 19, as well as to women this month; the Health Minister also inaugurated a 10-bed pay ward at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College in Salem

February 14, 2023 03:18 pm | Updated 03:28 pm IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau
Health Minister Ma. Subramanian at the pay ward of the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital in Salem, inaugurated on Tuesday

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian at the pay ward of the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital in Salem, inaugurated on Tuesday | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian has said that distribution of deworming tablets would cover 2.69 crore children, students and women in the State in one week.

Addressing the media in Salem on Tuesday, Mr. Subramanian said that 2.15 crore tablets would be distributed to children and students aged 1 to 19 while 54.67 lakh women in the age group of 20 to 30 would be covered under the programme too. “

A total of 2.69 crore children and women will be covered in one week. A total of 1.30 lakh anganwadi workers, school and college teachers and health staff are involved in the programme,” he added.

The Minister said these tables are distributed in February and August every year to help get rid of parasites, and to help improve the body’s immune system.

Pay ward inaugurated

The Minister also inaugurated the pay wards at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital and distributed de-worming tablets at Thongum Poonga in the presence of Collector S. Karmegam, Mayor A. Ramachandran, MP S.R. Parthiban and MLAs R. Arul and S. Sadasivam.

Mr. Subramanian said the government had announced that pay wards would be established at government medical college hospitals in Coimbatore, Madurai and Salem, at a total cost of ₹3 crore. “A 10-bed pay ward was established at Salem GH at a cost of ₹75 lakh and was thrown for public use today [Tuesday],” he said.

The ward has air-conditioners, an ICU, a separate toilet, televisions, and other additional facilities, the Minister said. While single rooms in the ward are charged ₹1,200 per day, deluxe rooms are charged ₹2,000 and rooms with more facilities are charged at ₹3,000.

He said pay wards would soon be established at the Madurai Government Medical College Hospital with 16 beds and at the Coimbatore Medical College and Hospital with 26 beds.

Related Topics

Salem / medical colleges / hospital and clinic / healthcare policy / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.