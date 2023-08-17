HamberMenu
Deworming camps conducted in Krishnagiri district

August 17, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau
Deworming tablets were distributed to the students of the Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Krishnagiri on Thursday.

Deworming tablets were distributed to the students of the Government Girls Higher Secondary School in Krishnagiri on Thursday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

The national deworming camp was held here with a targeted population coverage of 7,16,966 people in the district on Thursday.

This entails coverage of 5,52,417 children between one and 19 years of age, and 1,64,549 adolescent women between 20 and 30 years of age. Deworming tablets were distributed to children and adults through 1796 anganwadi centres, 270 health sub-centres, and 61 primary health centres and through schools and colleges.

Earlier, Collector K.M. Sarayu inaugurated the camp at the Bargur Government Higher Secondary School.

Speaking on the occasion, the Collector said, intestinal worms cause intestinal blood loss, anaemia, poor nutrition absorption, and low weight in children and adolescents. She urged the public to take the Albendazole tablets that were distributed through the camps.

The Intestinal worms or soil transmitted helminth (STH) infections are the most common form of infections transmitted from the soil through parasitic worms.

According to the district administration, citing the WHO, 24% of the world population has been infected by STH, and in India, 25% of the population was infected by the intestinal works. In Tamil Nadu, 25% of the population was infected.

They are transmitted from the soil, contaminated by human faeces and, therefore, prevalent in neighbourhoods with poor sanitation.  

A second camp is scheduled to be held on August 24 to cover those missed out on Thursday.

