Deworming camp in Krishnagiri

KRISHNAGIRI

A mass deworming camp under the National Deworming campaign is being conducted here from March 14 to 21. According to the administration, albendazole tablets will be distributed on March 14, 17, 18 and 19 for those between 1 and 19 years of age in all ICDS centres. In addition, tablets will also be distributed on March 21 for children left out in the earlier camps.

The tablets will also be distributed to women between 20 and 30 years of age, pregnant women and lactating mothers. According to the administration, 6,95,185 people are expected to be covered through 1697 schools and 1796 ICDS centres in the district. Deworming helps prevent nutritional deficit in children, according to the administration.