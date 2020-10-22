Dewas-based dacoits involved in highway dacoity: police

Took away smart phones worth several crores

A day after the midnight dacoity on a highway in which smart phones worth several crores were taken away, police has zeroed in on the involvement of a gang from Dewas district of Madhya Pradesh. The dacoity was carried out by an Ankit Jhanjhar gang from that district, according to the police.

Seven teams have been formed under the supervision of Superintendent of Police Bandi Gangadar and headed by the Additional Superintendent of Police Shaktivel to crack the case.

More details have emerged on the crime, the investigation of which until late Wednesday evening awaited a formal complaint from the consignor from Sriperampudur Industrial Estate.

According to the FIR, the consignment consisting of 15 boxes of 928 mobiles, totalling 13,920 mobiles from Flextronics Technology India Private Limited, Kancheepuram was Maharashtra-bound to Xiaomi Technology India Private Limited. The consignment that was being transported in a DHL courier service-owned container truck was driven by Arun Kumar (34), with the assistance of a stand-by driver Satish Kumar (29).

According to the police, around 3 a.m, over eight men in three lorries had intercepted the vehicle, beat up the drivers and took away the container truck at knife-point. Several hours later, the truck was found abandoned 10 km away from the crime scene, near Alagubavi off the Shoolagiri highway, where the gang had transferred the consignment to another vehicle.

Inspector General of Police, West Zone, K. Periaiah inspected the spot. A forensics team also inspected the site of crime, and the vehicle.