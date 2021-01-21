Devotees will be allowed to enter Marudhamalai temple only after 7 a.m. on Thai Poosam: Collector

Coimbatore

21 January 2021 23:41 IST

Those above the age of 65 and 10 requested to refrain from visiting the temple

As part of the restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19, District Collector K. Rajamani said that devotees will be allowed to enter the Subramaniyaswami Temple at Marudhamalai only after 7 a.m. on January 28 for the Thai Poosam festival.

Chairing a meeting on Wednesday with officials from Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department, Coimbatore City Police and the Revenue Department, Mr. Rajamani said the devotees will not be allowed to enter the temple from 4.30 a.m. to 7 a.m. on January 28, during which Thirukalyana Utsavam and Thiru Veedhi Ula rituals will take place.

The devotees will be allowed to enter the temple as per the existing standard operating procedures and mask is mandatory for all, he said. Those above the age of 65 and those below the age of 10 were requested to refrain from visiting the temple.

Advertising

Advertising

Those accompanying the devotees bearing kavadis and paal kudams will not be allowed to enter the temple from January 27 to January 30 to prevent overcrowding. Devotees will not be allowed to stay overnight on the temple premises during the festival.

No private vehicles will be allowed en route to the Marudhamalai temple as devotees are requested to use the transport facilities arranged by the temple authorities or government buses. Annadhanams will not be allowed on the temple premises and could be held only in the foothills upon receiving permission from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India, he said in the release.

Apart from the Subramaniyaswami Temple at Marudhamalai, these restrictions will be applicable to eight other temples in Coimbatore district where Thai Poosam festival will be celebrated, including Kottai Sangameswarar Temple and Chenni Andavar Temple at Karumathampatti, Mr. Rajamani said. Temple car festivals will not take place in any temples during Thai Poosam, according to the release.