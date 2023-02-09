Devotees want new elephant for Sugavaneswarar Temple in Salem

February 09, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - Salem

Devotees of the Sugavaneswarar Temple here have urged the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) Department to get a new elephant as the temple elephant, Rajeswari, died a few years ago.

One of the oldest temples in the State, built by King Sundarapandian in the 13th century. thousands of people visit Sugavaneswarar Temple on festival days. The temple had the elephant, Rajeswari, for 38 years, since 1980. In 2018, the elephant died at the age of 42. After that, the devotees have been urging the HR and CE Department to get a new elephant for the temple.

K. Kannan from Hasthampatti said the government provided elephants for temples and recently, it built swimming pools for them. For many years, the Sugavaneswarar Temple had this facility for elephants. But it was closed now and the place is used to park the temple car. So the government must get a new elephant for the temple.

R.P. Gopinath, State executive member of the BJP, said the temple should have a new elephant and also it should be taken care of properly. The elephant should walk at least five to 10 km a day, and it should not stand in the same place for a long time. The temple owned several acres and farms at Gorimedu. So if a new elephant is given to the temple, it could be maintained at Gorimedu. The elephant could be taken to the temple every day from there as it would keep the elephant healthy too.

The HR and CE officials said it was not easy to provide an elephant to a temple as the Madras High Court had issued numerous directives to the Forest Department to obtain a No Objection Certificate for the elephants. Higher officials in the Department would decide on the demand, they said.