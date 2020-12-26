Devotees throng temples for Vaikunta Ekadasi

Devotees in large numbers thronged the Kottai Kasturi Ranganatha Perumal Temple on Vaikunta Ekadasi and offered prayers here on Friday.
The main event, opening of ‘Sorgavasal’ was held at 4.30 a.m. in which devotees were not allowed to participate due to COVID-19 pandemic. Only priests, temple staff, and officials of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Trust (HR and CE) were present during the opening.
At 6 a.m., devotees who had registered through online were allowed to visit the temple and offer prayers. Devotees were given hand sanitizers and were allowed to enter the temple premises only with mask.
Also, thermal scanning was done for all the devotees and they were not allowed to carry puja items. Barricades were erected and devotees were asked to maintain personal distancing while in the queue to enter the temple.
Temple officials said that persons aged over 65 and children less than 10 years were also not allowed inside due to the pandemic. Devotees continued visiting the temple throughout the day as police personnel regulated the crowd.
In Salem, thousands of devotees offered prayers at the Kottai Arulmigu Alagirinathar Temple and were allowed to pass through the ‘Sorgavasal’. Earlier in the day, devotees were not allowed to participate in the opening of Sorgavasal that was held in the presence of priests, officials and temple staff.
