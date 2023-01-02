ADVERTISEMENT

Devotees throng temples for Vaikunta Ekadasi in Coimbatore

January 02, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The ‘Swarga Vaasal’ event was organised at all the Vishnu temples in the district, including Karamadai Shri Ranganathaswami Temple, and Papanaickenpalayam Sri Srinivasaperumal Temple on Monday, on account of Vaikunta Ekadasi as per the Hindu calendar. Devotees swarmed the temples as gates of ‘Swarga Vaasal’ or Paramapada opened at 3 a.m.

Over 100 police personnel and home guards were engaged by Karamadai inspector V. Kumar for the safety of the devotees. Various departments, including fire department, health department, revenue department, and Karamadai municipal administration had made special arrangements.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US