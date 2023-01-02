Devotees throng temples for Vaikunta Ekadasi in Coimbatore

January 02, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The ‘Swarga Vaasal’ event was organised at all the Vishnu temples in the district, including Karamadai Shri Ranganathaswami Temple, and Papanaickenpalayam Sri Srinivasaperumal Temple on Monday, on account of Vaikunta Ekadasi as per the Hindu calendar. Devotees swarmed the temples as gates of ‘Swarga Vaasal’ or Paramapada opened at 3 a.m.

Over 100 police personnel and home guards were engaged by Karamadai inspector V. Kumar for the safety of the devotees. Various departments, including fire department, health department, revenue department, and Karamadai municipal administration had made special arrangements.