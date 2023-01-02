HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Devotees throng temples for Vaikunta Ekadasi in Coimbatore

January 02, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The ‘Swarga Vaasal’ event was organised at all the Vishnu temples in the district, including Karamadai Shri Ranganathaswami Temple, and Papanaickenpalayam Sri Srinivasaperumal Temple on Monday, on account of Vaikunta Ekadasi as per the Hindu calendar. Devotees swarmed the temples as gates of ‘Swarga Vaasal’ or Paramapada opened at 3 a.m.

Over 100 police personnel and home guards were engaged by Karamadai inspector V. Kumar for the safety of the devotees. Various departments, including fire department, health department, revenue department, and Karamadai municipal administration had made special arrangements.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.