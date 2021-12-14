Devotees throng temple on Vaikunta Ekadasi

They were allowed to offer prayers from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m.

On account of Vaikunta Ekadasi, devotees in large numbers thronged the Kasturi Aranganathar Perumal Temple at Kottai in the city on Tuesday.

The opening of Paramapada Vasal was held at 4.45 a.m., However, in view of COVID-19 restrictions, devotees were not allowed to take part. Only priests, temple staff and officials of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department (HR and CE) witnessed the event. Devotees were allowed to visit the temple and offer prayers from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. on the day.

Sources said that only those wearing mask were allowed inside the premises after thermal scanning. They were not allowed to carry puja items and barricades were erected to ensure queue. Devotees were asked to leave the premises immediately after offering prayers.

Police personnel were posted inside and around the temple and the temple staff asked the devotees to ensure personal distancing while on the premises.