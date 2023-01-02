ADVERTISEMENT

Devotees throng Perumal temple in Erode for Vaikunta Ekadasi

January 02, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Devotees wait in queue to offer prayers on the occasion of Vaikunta Ekadasi at the Kasthuri Aranganathar Perumal Temple at Kottai in Erode on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Devotees in large numbers thronged Kasthuri Aranganathar Perumal Temple at Kottai on the occasion of Vaikunta Ekadasi here on Monday.

The Paramapada Vasal was opened held at 4.45 a.m. and Lord Kasthuri Aranganathar passed through it amid chanting of ‘Govinda’ by devotees who gathered from early morning. In the last two years, devotees were not allowed to take part due to COVID-19 restrictions. Currently, there were no restrictions and devotees, braving the winter chill, thronged the temple in large numbers.

Elaborate arrangements were made by the temple authorities for the festival.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US