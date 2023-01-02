HamberMenu
Devotees throng Perumal temple in Erode for Vaikunta Ekadasi

January 02, 2023 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Devotees wait in queue to offer prayers on the occasion of Vaikunta Ekadasi at the Kasthuri Aranganathar Perumal Temple at Kottai in Erode on Monday.

Devotees wait in queue to offer prayers on the occasion of Vaikunta Ekadasi at the Kasthuri Aranganathar Perumal Temple at Kottai in Erode on Monday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Devotees in large numbers thronged Kasthuri Aranganathar Perumal Temple at Kottai on the occasion of Vaikunta Ekadasi here on Monday.

The Paramapada Vasal was opened held at 4.45 a.m. and Lord Kasthuri Aranganathar passed through it amid chanting of ‘Govinda’ by devotees who gathered from early morning. In the last two years, devotees were not allowed to take part due to COVID-19 restrictions. Currently, there were no restrictions and devotees, braving the winter chill, thronged the temple in large numbers.

Elaborate arrangements were made by the temple authorities for the festival.

