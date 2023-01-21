ADVERTISEMENT

Devotees throng Noyyal river banks, Perur Pateeswarar temple for ‘Thai Amavasai’

January 21, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Several devotees from across the State and Kerala thronged the banks of the Noyyal river near Perur Pateeswarar temple for  Tarpanam (ritual for death anniversaries) to offer thithi (offerings to ancestors) on account of ‘Thai Amavasai’ on Saturday.

Police had stepped up vigil and posted additional personnel near the river and around the temple. Further, vehicular traffic was hit as hundreds of devotees gathered on Perur Road and Vedapatti Road, waiting to enter the temple premises.

The visitors, with priests, performed ceremonies with rice balls, Darbha grass (Desmotachya bipinnata), flowers, bananas, sesame seeds etc., on the river banks and immersed the offerings in the river.

According to an official source, the number of visitors was less, especially in the morning, compared to last year due to the chill weather.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US