HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Devotees throng Noyyal river banks, Perur Pateeswarar temple for ‘Thai Amavasai’

January 21, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Several devotees from across the State and Kerala thronged the banks of the Noyyal river near Perur Pateeswarar temple for  Tarpanam (ritual for death anniversaries) to offer thithi (offerings to ancestors) on account of ‘Thai Amavasai’ on Saturday.

Police had stepped up vigil and posted additional personnel near the river and around the temple. Further, vehicular traffic was hit as hundreds of devotees gathered on Perur Road and Vedapatti Road, waiting to enter the temple premises.

The visitors, with priests, performed ceremonies with rice balls, Darbha grass (Desmotachya bipinnata), flowers, bananas, sesame seeds etc., on the river banks and immersed the offerings in the river.

According to an official source, the number of visitors was less, especially in the morning, compared to last year due to the chill weather.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.