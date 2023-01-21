Devotees throng Noyyal river banks, Perur Pateeswarar temple for ‘Thai Amavasai’

January 21, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Several devotees from across the State and Kerala thronged the banks of the Noyyal river near Perur Pateeswarar temple for Tarpanam (ritual for death anniversaries) to offer thithi (offerings to ancestors) on account of ‘Thai Amavasai’ on Saturday.

Police had stepped up vigil and posted additional personnel near the river and around the temple. Further, vehicular traffic was hit as hundreds of devotees gathered on Perur Road and Vedapatti Road, waiting to enter the temple premises.

The visitors, with priests, performed ceremonies with rice balls, Darbha grass (Desmotachya bipinnata), flowers, bananas, sesame seeds etc., on the river banks and immersed the offerings in the river.

According to an official source, the number of visitors was less, especially in the morning, compared to last year due to the chill weather.