Devotees throng Noyyal river bank at Perur in Coimbatore for ‘Aadi Amavasai’

July 18, 2023 06:44 am | Updated 06:45 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

A large number of devotees performed puja to their ancestors on the occasion of Aadi Ammavasai on the banks of Noyyal River in Perur on Monday, July 17, 2023.

The traditional rituals is part of paying respect to their ancestors.

As the river was dry, the Perur Town Panchayat made temporary arrangements including installing a pipeline from the Bhavani-Athikadavu project close to the temple, to ensure continuous water supply.

The next full moon in the Tamil month of Aadi is to fall on August 16.

