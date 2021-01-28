Devotees throng Marudhamalai temple for Thai Poosam

Even with restrictions imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, thousands of devotees thronged the Subramaniyaswami Temple at Marudhamalai for the Thai Poosam festival on Thursday.
Officials from the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department said the devotees were not allowed inside the temple till 7 a.m. The Thirukalyana Utsavam and Thiru Veedhi Ula rituals were held on the temple premises between 4.30 a.m. and 7 a.m. in the absence of devotees.
With the State government declaring a public holiday for the Thai Poosam festival, a large number of devotees waited along the stretch of Marudhamalai Road on Thursday morning and were allowed inside the temple for darshan after 7 a.m. As no private vehicles were allowed, they were taken to the temple in six buses - three government buses and three buses arranged - by the HR&CE Department. All devotees were required to wear masks inside the temple premises at all times, the officials said.
The temple authorities also decided to extend the closing time of the temple by an hour on Thursday to accommodate the devotees arriving at the temple. No major violations were reported, according to the HR&CE officials.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath