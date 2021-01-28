Devotees throng Marudhamalai temple for Thai Poosam

Even with restrictions imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, thousands of devotees thronged the Subramaniyaswami Temple at Marudhamalai for the Thai Poosam festival on Thursday.

Officials from the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department said the devotees were not allowed inside the temple till 7 a.m. The Thirukalyana Utsavam and Thiru Veedhi Ula rituals were held on the temple premises between 4.30 a.m. and 7 a.m. in the absence of devotees.

With the State government declaring a public holiday for the Thai Poosam festival, a large number of devotees waited along the stretch of Marudhamalai Road on Thursday morning and were allowed inside the temple for darshan after 7 a.m. As no private vehicles were allowed, they were taken to the temple in six buses - three government buses and three buses arranged - by the HR&CE Department. All devotees were required to wear masks inside the temple premises at all times, the officials said.

The temple authorities also decided to extend the closing time of the temple by an hour on Thursday to accommodate the devotees arriving at the temple. No major violations were reported, according to the HR&CE officials.