Devotees throng Bhavani Kooduthurai on ‘Aadi Amavasya’

August 16, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST

Thousands of devotees from various districts and nearby States took a holy dip in Cauvery river at Bhavani Kooduthurai and Kodumudi Sangameswarar temple and paid obeisance to their forefathers on the occasion of Aadi Amavasya, here on Wednesday.

At Bhavani Sangameswarar bathing ghat, devotees converged at the river and performed rituals in the memory of the departed souls. The crowd started pouring in right from early morning and devotees in large numbers gathered at Kooduthurai. Traffic congestion prevailed near the temple in the morning and normalcy was back after a few hours. Likewise, hundreds of devotees from various places assembled at Kodumudi Sangameswarar temple and took holy baths in Cauvery river and offered special prayers. Temple authorities made arrangements to ensure no untoward incidents take place.

Since the discharge in the river was 6,000 cusecs, barricades were not erected and devotees took bath at the bathing ghats without trouble.

