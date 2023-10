October 14, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - ERODE

Devotees in large numbers took a holy dip in River Cauvery at Bhavani Kooduthurai in Erode district and paid obeisance to their forefathers on the occasion of Mahalaya Amavasya on Saturday. Rituals were performed at the bathing ghats near Bhavani Sangameswarar temple and Kodumudi Sangameswarar temple. Due to heavy vehicle movement, Bhavani town witnessed traffic congestion till afternoon. Devotees also congregated along the river at Karungalpalayam to perform rituals.

