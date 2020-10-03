Devotees sent back from Karamadai temple

Despite the district administration closing the Aranganathaswamy Temple at Karamadai for Puratasi Saturdays to prevent the spread of COVID-19, large groups of devotees who thronged the temple were sent back by the police.

The Karamadai police said that over a hundred devotees arrived on Saturday morning as they were not aware that the temple was closed. Some of them chose to offer their prayers from the main road. Barricades were erected in front of the temple entrance and police personnel were deployed.

Sources in the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department said that although the temple was closed for devotees, the Puratasi Saturday rituals were carried out.

District Collector K. Rajamani announced on Thursday that the temple will remain closed for all the remaining Puratasi Saturdays (October 3, 10 and 17) citing the possibility of being unable to completely adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOP). He requested the public to not visit the temple in large numbers in the other days of the week too.

Ukkadam temple

An HR&CE Department official claimed that the Lakshmi Narashima Temple in Ukkadam within the Coimbatore Corporation limits saw only around 500 devotees as of Saturday evening. This was half of the number of devotees used to visit the temple on Saturdays apart from the Puratasi month, he claimed. All COVID-19 precautionary measures were put in place at the temple, according to the official.