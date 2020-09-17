Devotees sent back at Perur Padithurai

The police sent back dozens of devotees, who attempted to conduct rituals and take a dip in River Noyyal at Perur Padithurai (ghat) near the Patteeswarar temple in Perur on the occasion of Mahalaya Amavasya on Thursday.
District Collector K. Rajamani had requested devotees to avoid gathering at temples or water bodies close to temples to conduct the Mahalaya Amavasya rituals in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the police said that around 40 devotees visited the Padithurai at around 7 a.m. The crowd dispersed after Perur police personnel held talks with them explaining that only darshan of the deity inside the temple will be allowed. Over 100 personnel were deployed at the Padithurai and outside the Patteeswarar temple.
Officials from the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department said that the number of devotees visiting the temple was slightly on the higher side on Thursday. The devotees were allowed inside the temple in batches to prevent overcrowding and a pandal was set up outside the temple as waiting space. The standard operating procedure issued by the State government was followed on the temple premises, officials said.
No overcrowding was reported in other temples such as Karamadai Aranganatha Swamy Temple and Thekkampatti Vanabadrakaliamman Temple where the Mahalaya Amavasya rituals are usually held every year, according to the HR&CE officials.
