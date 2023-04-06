Devotees prevented from preparing pongal on government land

April 06, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - ERODE

Devotees in large numbers who attempted to take out a march and prepare pongal on a government land, that was earlier under dispute, near Sri Periya Mariamman temple at Panneerselvam Park, were removed by police here on Thursday.

The land was earlier under the possession of the Church of South India Trust Association, Coimbatore Diocese, and the Madras High Court had in its order on December 2, 2022, declared that the land belongs to the State government.

Members of Sri Periya Mariamman Kovil Land Retrieval Movement announced that they would prepare pongal on the land during the festival that is under way at the temple. They had also urged the district administration to take possession of the land at the earliest.

Devotees numbering over 500 took out a march from Kottai Eswaran Kovil and were marching towards the temple. But, police personnel stopped them. Devotees said that they would proceed and prepare pongal only on the government land. Since, the government was yet to take possession of the land, they were prevented from proceeding further. Over 150 devotees were removed and lodged at a marriage hall. Modakkurichi MLA C. Saraswathi, who was removed during the march, was let off after a while.