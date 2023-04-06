HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Devotees prevented from preparing pongal on government land

April 06, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - ERODE 

The Hindu Bureau
Devotees taking out march to prepare pongal on the government land near the Sri Periya Mariamman temple in Erode on Thursday.

Devotees taking out march to prepare pongal on the government land near the Sri Periya Mariamman temple in Erode on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

Devotees in large numbers who attempted to take out a march and prepare pongal on a government land, that was earlier under dispute, near Sri Periya Mariamman temple at Panneerselvam Park, were removed by police here on Thursday. 

The land was earlier under the possession of the Church of South India Trust Association, Coimbatore Diocese, and the Madras High Court had in its order on December 2, 2022, declared that the land belongs to the State government. 

Members of Sri Periya Mariamman Kovil Land Retrieval Movement announced that they would prepare pongal on the land during the festival that is under way at the temple. They had also urged the district administration to take possession of the land at the earliest. 

Devotees numbering over 500 took out a march from Kottai Eswaran Kovil and were marching towards the temple. But, police personnel stopped them. Devotees said that they would proceed and prepare pongal only on the government land. Since, the government was yet to take possession of the land, they were prevented from proceeding further. Over 150 devotees were removed and lodged at a marriage hall. Modakkurichi MLA C. Saraswathi, who was removed during the march, was let off after a while. 

 

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.