Devotees not to be allowed into Erode temple

Devotees will not be allowed to witness the opening of ‘Sorgavasal’ at Kottai Kasturi Ranganatha Perumal Temple on Vaikunta Ekadasi on December 25. However, 10,000 devotees, who had booked tickets on the temple website, will be allowed after 6 a.m. on the day to pass through the Sorgavasal.
On the occasion of Vaikunta Ekadasi, a large number of devotees used to visit the temple to witness the opening of Sorgavasal in the early hours. However, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the district administration has decided not to allow devotees to witness the opening. On Monday, Collector C. Kathiravan along with Superintendent of Police P. Thangadurai, Revenue Divisional Officer Saibudeen and DSP Raju inspected the temple and held discussions with officials on the conduct of Vaikunta Ekadasi. It was decided that Sorgavasal would be opened in the presence of not more than 200 persons comprising members of temple management and administration, temple priests and staff.
Mr. Thangadurai said that devotees need to register on the portal www.erodekasthuriarangan adhar.org with their Aadhaar number after which they would be allowed from 6 a.m. on Friday. They need to come to the temple with original Aadhaar card and registered form, he added. He said only 10,000 devotees could register in the portal after which registration would close automatically. “About 500 to 600 devotees will be allowed in an hour for offering prayers,” he said and asked devotees not to bring puja items.
