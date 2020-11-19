Devotees not be allowed for Soorasamharam at Marudhamalai

Devotees will not be allowed to witness the Soorasamharam event at the Subramaniya Swami Temple at Marudhamalai on Friday amid the COVID-19 pandemic, said officials from Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department.

The temple will be closed for devotees between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m., during which the Soorasamharam. Devotees will be allowed from 6 a.m. to 1 p.m. and after 5 p.m. with the standard operating procedures in place on Friday.

Similarly, the devotees will not be allowed from 7 a.m. to 10.30 a.m. for the Thirukalyanam celebrations on Saturday. Live broadcast from the temple on Friday and Saturday for the devotees is yet to be finalised, according to the HR & CE Department officials.

Erode Staff Reporter adds:

Similarly, devotees will not be allowed to participate in the Soorasamharam to be held at Kailasanathar Temple at the foothills of Chennimalai on Friday.

The official said that darshan will be allowed as usual at the temple.