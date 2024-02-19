GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Devotees not allowed to stay on temple premises at STR during festival

February 19, 2024 05:27 pm | Updated 05:27 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

The Forest Department has said that only the administrators of Aadhi Karuvannarayar Bomma Deviyar temple will be allowed to stay on the temple premises during the festival to be held from February 23 to 25.

The temple is located inside the core area of the Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) in Bhavanisagar Range and members of the Uppiliya Naicker community gather for the three-day Maasi Magam festival every year. The Madras High Court had asked the Forest Department to regulate the vehicle and crowd movement during the festival and also ensure that all norms and regulations listed in the tiger conservation plan are followed.

K. Rajkumar, Conservator of Forests and Field Director, STR, told The Hindu only community members and their relatives were allowed to enter the forest area during the festival. “While administrators and priests are permitted to stay on the temple premises for performing pooja, devotees should not stay there. On the final day, everyone should leave the forest area and cross the Karachikorai forest check post before 5 p.m.,” he said.

Officials said water from Moyar river that is located near the temple should not be used for any purpose and tanker lorries should be used for fulfilling water needs by the temple administration. “The court’s order will be enforced strictly,” they added and asked devotees to cooperate with officials to ensure peaceful celebrations without disturbing the wildlife.

