Devotees cautioned about frequent movement of wild elephants at Maruthamalai in Coimbatore

June 14, 2023 06:22 pm | Updated 06:22 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Forest Department has cautioned devotees visiting Arulmigu Subramaniyaswami Temple at Maruthamalai in Coimbatore district following an increase in the movement of wild elephants.

Officials said that 25 to 30 elephants are present in the forests surrounding the temple. The road and the steps to the hill temple cut through the forest.

Forest officials said the elephants appeared to have come to the region recently as part of their migration movement. Due to the same reason, the department has increased the number of staff and volunteers to ensure smooth movement of elephants and devotees.

“Three teams comprising a total of 25 persons, including department staff and volunteers from NGOs, are present at the location during peak hours. They warn devotees if there is a movement of elephants on the road or on the steps to the temple,” said Arun Kumar, Forest Range Officer, Coimbatore forest range.

Increase in developmental activities along the plain landscape abutting the forest at the foothills has also forced the elephants to move through the steep forest, crossing the steps and the road to the temple, according to the Forest Department.

“For the safety of devotees, the gate to the temple at the downhill is closed at 7 p.m. and opened at 6 a.m.,” said Mr. Kumar.

Lone tusker attacks Forest Dept. vehicle

A lone male elephant attacked a vehicle travelled by the Forest Department staff near Alandurai in Coimbatore on Tuesday night. Six department staff, a woman forest guard, a forest watcher and four anti-poaching watchers who were in the vehicle escaped unhurt.

The incident took place around 11 p.m. when the staff went to a village to drive out the elephant to the nearby forest falling under the Madukkarai forest range. The tusker pushed the SUV and it fell on to a side.