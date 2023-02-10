ADVERTISEMENT

Devotees can make free reservations for Mahashivratri: Isha

February 10, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Devotees who wish to participate in the Mahashivratri celebrations at the Isha Yoga Centre can register online for free, a release from the centre said on Friday.

The annual festival at the foothills of Velliangiri Hills will be held in front of Adiyogi statue from 6 p.m. on February 18 to 6 a.m. the next day. Devotees can make reservations at https://isha.co/msr23-tn or https://isha.sadhguru.org/mahashivratri/attend-in-person/, select the category ‘Thamirapharani’ and post their name, mobile number and e-mail address. The reservation will be on a first-come-first-serve basis.

An e-pass for participation in the event will be sent to the registered e-mail post successful booking which can be produced at the entrance, according to the release.

