HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Devotees can make free reservations for Mahashivratri: Isha

February 10, 2023 07:08 pm | Updated 07:08 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Devotees who wish to participate in the Mahashivratri celebrations at the Isha Yoga Centre can register online for free, a release from the centre said on Friday.

The annual festival at the foothills of Velliangiri Hills will be held in front of Adiyogi statue from 6 p.m. on February 18 to 6 a.m. the next day. Devotees can make reservations at https://isha.co/msr23-tn or https://isha.sadhguru.org/mahashivratri/attend-in-person/, select the category ‘Thamirapharani’ and post their name, mobile number and e-mail address. The reservation will be on a first-come-first-serve basis.

An e-pass for participation in the event will be sent to the registered e-mail post successful booking which can be produced at the entrance, according to the release.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / Tamil Nadu

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.