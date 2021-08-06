Devotees barred from visiting major temples

The district administration has banned the entry of devotees in the following temples, anicut and dam on the occasion of Aadi Amavasai on August 8, Aadipooram on August 11 and Aadi Velli on August 13 as a measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Collector H. Krishnanunni in a release said that devotees will not be allowed to offer prayers at Bannari Amman Temple (Bannari), Sangameswarar Temple (Bhavani), Subramaniya Swami (Chennimalai), Kondathu Kaliamman Thirukovil (Pariyur), Badhrakaliamman Thirukovil (Anthiyur), Ponkaliamman Thirukovil (Thalaiyanallur), Mariamman Thirukovil (Surampatti Valasu), Subramaniya Swamy Thirukovil (Pachamalai), Muthukumaraswami Thirukovil (Pavalamalai), Madhyapureeswarar Kalyana Varadaraja Perumal Thirukovil (Nanjai Kalamangalam), Nageeswarar Kulavilakamman Thirukovil (Nanjai Kalamangalam), Soleeswarar Thirukovil (Vairapalayam), Sedeviyamman Thirukovil (Kanjikovil), Madurakaliamman Thirukovil (Nasiyanur), Kariyaperumal Thirukovil (Thiruvachi), Velayuthaswamy Thirukovil (Thindal), Sellandiamman Thirukovil (Perundurai), Chokkanadaswamy Thirukovil (Ammapettai), Natadreeswarar Temple (Kangeyampalayam), Bhavani Sangameswarar Temple (Kooduthurai), Magudeswarar Temple Padithurai (Kodumudi), Soleeswarar Temple (Karungalpalayam), Periya Mariamman Temple (Erode), Magudeswara Swamy, Veeranarayana Perumal Thirukovil (Kodumudi), Arudhra Kapaleeswarar Thirukovil (Pariyur), Kongalamman Thirukovil (Erode), Thambikalai Ayyan Swamy Thirukovil (Thangamedu, Perundurai), Saradha Mariamman Thirukovil (Gobichettipalayam), Mariamman Thirukovil (Veerappanchatiram), Chinna Mariamman Thirukovil (Karungalpalayam), Veenugopalaswami Vagaiyara Thirukovil (Sathyamangalam) and Thanthondriamman Thirukovil (Modachur, Gobichettipalayam).

Also, people will not be allowed to enter Kalingarayan anicut (Chithode), Karanampalayam anicut (Malayampalayam), Kodiveri anicut (Kadathur) and Bhavanisagar Dam (Bhavanisagar).

Namakkal

The district administration has barred the public from visiting temples on Aadi Velli as part of containment measures. Local residents and public from other districts used to visit Cauvery banks and temples here during the month of Aadi. To prevent crowds at temples, the district administration had ordered the closure of temples for the public till August 9.

District Collector Shreya P. Singh on Thursday ordered closure of temples on August 13, 20 and 27. Special pujas would be conducted at the temples sans public and it would be streamed through the website of respective temples, a release said.