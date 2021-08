Devotees banned from visiting major temples today

Erode

02 August 2021 22:04 IST

The district administration has banned the entry of devotees in the following temples on the occasion of Aadi Perukku on Tuesday as a measure to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic

Collector H. Krishnanunni in a release said that devotees will not be allowed to offer prayers at Bannari Amman Temple (Bannari), Sangameswarar Temple (Bhavani), Subramaniya Swami (Chennimalai), Kondathu Kaliamman Thirukovil (Pariyur), Badhrakaliamman Thirukovil (Anthiyur), Ponkaliamman Thirukovil (Thalaiyanallur), Mariamman Thirukovil (Surampatti Valasu), Subramaniya Swamy Thirukovil (Pachamalai), Muthukumaraswami Thirukovil (Pavalamalai), Madhyapureeswarar Kalyana Varadaraja Perumal Thirukovil (Nanjai Kalamangalam), Nageeswarar Kulavilakamman Thirukovil (Nanjai Kalamangalam), Soleeswarar Thirukovil (Vairapalayam), Sedeviyamman Thirukovil (Kanjikovil), Madurakaliamman Thirukovil (Nasiyanur), Kariyaperumal Thirukovil (Thiruvachi), Velayuthaswamy Thirukovil (Thindal), Sellandiamman Thirukovil (Perundurai), Chokkanadaswamy Thirukovil (Ammapettai) and Natadreeswarar Temple (Kangeyampalayam)

Advertising

Advertising