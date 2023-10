October 07, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Due to development works being undertaken at Marudhamalai temple which cause traffic congestion, vehicles will not be allowed on the hill road and devotees have been advised to use the steps. The vehicles have been banned till November 5. The buses operated by the temple authorities to visit the temple from the foothills have also been banned from October 9, for a month.

In the wake of wildlife movement, the entry through steps would be permitted only from 6.30 a.m. to 4.30 p.m.