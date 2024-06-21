Devotees asked not to discard clothes on river bank at Kodumudi

Based on the directions of Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara, discarded materials used for rituals and clothes piled up on the banks of the Cauvery River at Magudeswarar temple bathing ghat at Kodumudi were removed. Also, placards were placed on the banks asking devotees to dump waste materials only in bins and not in the river.

The action comes after the Collector inspected the temple area on Wednesday and found waste materials dumped in large quantities on the banks. Used clothes, garlands, plastic covers, used plastic bottles, empty water sachets and other plastic wastes were abandoned by devotees on the banks of the river.

With the water flow in the river very low, devotees, after rituals, dumped the puja materials on the banks leading to pile-up. The Collector directed the Joint Commissioner of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR and CE) Department to remove the waste materials and place placards to create awareness among the devotees.

Cleaning began on Wednesday night and was completed on Thursday afternoon. Waste materials were taken in 10 trucks and placards and bins were placed near the river bank. Placards read, “Cauvery water is sacred and do not pollute it,” and , “discarding used clothes in Cauvery river is wrong”.

Officials said the bathing ghat attracts a huge crowd on important days as devotees from various districts and from nearby States visit to perform rituals for their forefathers and ancestors. They wanted devotees to cooperate to keep the bathing spot clean.