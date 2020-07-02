Devices installed to monitor personal distancing at Tiruppur Collectorate

To ensure adherence to COVID-19 precautionary measures, Tiruppur district administration installed devices to monitor personal distancing at the Collectorate on Thursday.

Named ‘Social Distancing Alert Device’ (SDAD), the devices were installed at Aadhaar Enrolment Centre and e-Seva centre on the Collectorate premises.

District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan inspected the devices on Thursday, a release said.

The device was created by Enthu Technology Solutions India, a technology company based in Peelamedu, Coimbatore.

Using artificial intelligence, SDAD would capture images of crowds and process them to check whether personal distancing of one metre or three feet was maintained. In case of violations, the device would alert using in-built speakers.

Real-time data such as number of people surveyed and status of physical distancing would be saved in a cloud platform, which could be accessed by the authorities for further analysis, the release said.

A Revenue Department official said that the Aadhaar Enrolment Centre and e-Seva centre at the Collectorate saw a large number of people visiting every day, hence necessitating the need to ensure personal distancing among them.