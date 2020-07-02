Devices installed to monitor personal distancing at Tiruppur Collectorate

To ensure adherence to COVID-19 precautionary measures, Tiruppur district administration installed devices to monitor personal distancing at the Collectorate on Thursday.
Named ‘Social Distancing Alert Device’ (SDAD), the devices were installed at Aadhaar Enrolment Centre and e-Seva centre on the Collectorate premises.
District Collector K. Vijayakarthikeyan inspected the devices on Thursday, a release said.
The device was created by Enthu Technology Solutions India, a technology company based in Peelamedu, Coimbatore.
Using artificial intelligence, SDAD would capture images of crowds and process them to check whether personal distancing of one metre or three feet was maintained. In case of violations, the device would alert using in-built speakers.
Real-time data such as number of people surveyed and status of physical distancing would be saved in a cloud platform, which could be accessed by the authorities for further analysis, the release said.
A Revenue Department official said that the Aadhaar Enrolment Centre and e-Seva centre at the Collectorate saw a large number of people visiting every day, hence necessitating the need to ensure personal distancing among them.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath