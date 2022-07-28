Developmental works ruin bird habitats at Krishnampathy tank in Coimbatore

Developmental works under the Smart Cities Mission have ruined the habitats of several birds and their breeding at Krishnampathy tank in Coimbatore. Apart from clearing natural vegetation abutting Poosaripalayam Road and the concrete road connecting Sugarcane Breeding Institute Road, the civic body created bunds inside the waterbody. Nature enthusiasts accuse the civic body of carrying out the developmental works without conducting environmental impact assessment. “The Corporation did not conduct an environmental impact assessment before undertaking lake developmental works in Coimbatore under the Smart Cities Mission. Even the Detailed Project Report was not made available to the public. Already, habitats of birds and lesser known species have been destroyed and Krishnampathy tank is not an exception,” alleged city-based nature enthusiast K. Mohanraj. “In fact these are a cluster of wetlands (of the Noyyal River System). Any impact on one wetland will impact others too,” he added. In the Noyyal River System, Krishnampathy tank lies between Narasampathy tank and Selvampathy tank. The Corporation had taken up the tank for developmental works under the third phase of lake developmental works. It planned to complete the works by December 2021 spending ₹ 21 crore for beautification and creating various amenities. According to birders and researchers, Krishnampathy tank is a major breeding habitat of waterbirds, including Bronze-winged jacana, Painted-snipe, Watercock, Common coot, Cormorants, Spot-billed duck, Eurasian Moorhen, Grey-headed Swamphen, Grey heron, Purple heron and Black-winged stilt. Other birds which were found breeding at the tank included Jungle myna, Brahminy kite, Greater coucal, Jacobin cuckoo, Night heron and kingfishers. “The breeding habitats of these birds have been disturbed and destroyed due to the works which are also getting prolonged. Also, deepening of the tank will have an impact on shore birds which used to forage through the long shores and shallow areas,” said a researcher, who frequently visits the tank. As part of the works, plants including eichhornia, bushes and reeds were removed from the tank which used to form the habitats of many of these birds and other lesser known species. Workers have created bund-like structures inside the tank and formed a curve that connects eastern and western bunds of the tank. Asked whether the civic body was laying a road inside the tank, Coimbatore Corporation Commissioner M. Prathap replied in the negative. However, he did not comment on the works going on at the tank. “If the civic body plans to erect tracks inside the tank for visitors, they will definitely disturb birds and their breeding. Bird activity has already been reduced significantly in some of the tanks due to developmental works,” said a birder.