Development works to the tune of ₹1,000 crore being carried out in Salem: Minister Nehru

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru (third left) distributing free goats to women at Panamarathupatti in Salem on Thursday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru on Thursday said that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had sanctioned ₹1,000 crore for carrying out various development works in the district.

Speaking after distributing welfare assistance to 486 beneficiaries to the tune of ₹2.43 crore in the presence of Collector S. Karmegam, he said that renovation of water bodies, including Panamarathupatti lake, Mookaneri Lake, Bodinaickenpatti Lake and Allikuttai Lake, were being carried out at ₹168 crore to ensure continuous water availability.

“To ensure round-the-clock water supply to the corporation, development works to the tune of ₹158 crore are being carried out”, he said and listed out the various schemes currently being implemented in the district. The Minister said that Mr. Stalin, during his visit to Salem, received 75,000 petitions from the public of which 30,000 were resolved on the spot.

The Minister said that the free goat scheme for women would help them to uplift their family and added that 2,000 women in 20 panchayat unions will benefit from the scheme.

Mayor A. Ramachandran, Corporation Commissioner T. Christuraj, MP S.R. Parthiban, MLAs R. Rajendran, R. Arul, and S. Sadasivam, Deputy Mayor M. Saradha Devi, zone chairman, Revenue Divisional Officer C. Vishnuvarthini and other officials were present.