Development works reviewed in Krishnagiri

Special Correspondent KRISHNAGIRI
August 25, 2022 19:05 IST

District Monitoring Officer Beela Rajesh inspecting water harvesting at Dasakavundan lake in Krishnagiri on Thursday. | Photo Credit: N. BASHKARAN

District Monitoring Officer and Principal Secretary, Land Reforms, reviewed the flagship schemes under implementation in the district.

Kalaignar’s All Villages Integrated Development Programme, Amrit Sarowar Mission, Namakku Naamae Thittam, desilting of water bodies ahead of monsoon, processing of patta applications, school infrastructure development, literacy programe, rural employment generation scheme, land acquisition for various projects, and National Highway Authority of India works were among the various projects that were reviewed by Ms. Rajesh.

Earlier, the district monitoring officer inspected the road infrastructure works undertaken under the Kalaignar’s Urban Infrastructure Development Scheme to the tune of ₹80.55 lakh.

Under the scheme in Krishnagiri Municipality, road works are being implemented to link Bhairava street, Pandian street and Netaji Nagar, along with the sewerage canal repair works.

Later, Ms. Rajesh inspected the desilting works completed in Dasakavundanpatty lake along with the water harvesting works at a cost of ₹79 lakh. The lake restoration works included strengthening of embankments, and fixing 719 metre-long grill handles and 25 electric lamp posts.

Later, the monitoring officer inspected the land reclamation of fallow lands in Bargur block.  The restoration and reclamation entailed sinking of bore well at a cost of ₹2 lakh, planting of saplings, and drip irrigation infrastructure with subsidy.

