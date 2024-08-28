ADVERTISEMENT

Development works on Perundurai Road nearing completion

Published - August 28, 2024 06:13 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Construction of a pedestrian pathway is in progress on Perundurai Road in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

The State Highways Department plans to complete the development of Perundurai road in Erode city, taken up at a cost of ₹12.85 crore, in two weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Almost 98% of the works, taken up under the Chief Minister’s Road Development Plan, have been completed.

The Highways Department is developing the 1.8 km-long stretch in two patches. The first patch, from Collectorate Junction to Kumalankuttai, will cost ₹5.80 crores, and the second patch, from Kumalankuttai to Veerappampalayam Junction, will cost ₹6.45 crores. The works include the construction of stormwater drains and pedestrian pathways.

An engineer from the Department mentioned that in addition to construction activities, modifications were implemented at Sangu Nagar Junction to reduce accidents. Median openings at the junction were closed, and new openings were created to allow left turns for vehicles at two other spots. The engineer stated, “Modifications have been made to prevent accidents and ease congestion at the junction.” Once the work is completed, it is expected that traffic flow will improve along this busy stretch in the city.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Erode

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US