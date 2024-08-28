Development works on Perundurai Road nearing completion

The State Highways Department plans to complete the development of Perundurai road in Erode city, taken up at a cost of ₹12.85 crore, in two weeks.

Almost 98% of the works, taken up under the Chief Minister’s Road Development Plan, have been completed.

The Highways Department is developing the 1.8 km-long stretch in two patches. The first patch, from Collectorate Junction to Kumalankuttai, will cost ₹5.80 crores, and the second patch, from Kumalankuttai to Veerappampalayam Junction, will cost ₹6.45 crores. The works include the construction of stormwater drains and pedestrian pathways.

An engineer from the Department mentioned that in addition to construction activities, modifications were implemented at Sangu Nagar Junction to reduce accidents. Median openings at the junction were closed, and new openings were created to allow left turns for vehicles at two other spots. The engineer stated, “Modifications have been made to prevent accidents and ease congestion at the junction.” Once the work is completed, it is expected that traffic flow will improve along this busy stretch in the city.