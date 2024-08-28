GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Development works on Perundurai Road nearing completion

Published - August 28, 2024 06:13 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Construction of a pedestrian pathway is in progress on Perundurai Road in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

Construction of a pedestrian pathway is in progress on Perundurai Road in Erode in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

The State Highways Department plans to complete the development of Perundurai road in Erode city, taken up at a cost of ₹12.85 crore, in two weeks.

Almost 98% of the works, taken up under the Chief Minister’s Road Development Plan, have been completed.

The Highways Department is developing the 1.8 km-long stretch in two patches. The first patch, from Collectorate Junction to Kumalankuttai, will cost ₹5.80 crores, and the second patch, from Kumalankuttai to Veerappampalayam Junction, will cost ₹6.45 crores. The works include the construction of stormwater drains and pedestrian pathways.

An engineer from the Department mentioned that in addition to construction activities, modifications were implemented at Sangu Nagar Junction to reduce accidents. Median openings at the junction were closed, and new openings were created to allow left turns for vehicles at two other spots. The engineer stated, “Modifications have been made to prevent accidents and ease congestion at the junction.” Once the work is completed, it is expected that traffic flow will improve along this busy stretch in the city.

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.