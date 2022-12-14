Development works in Pennagaram inspected

December 14, 2022 07:46 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

Collector K. Shanthi inspected various development works in Paaparapatty and Pennagaram town panchayats in Dharmapuri on Wednesday.

The Pennagaram bus station renovation at a cost of ₹4.50 crore being implemented under the Capital Subsidy Scheme; renovation of children’s park at ₹25 lakh under the basic subsidy scheme; the weekly market renovation at a cost of ₹2.74 crore under the Kalaignar’s urban area development scheme; the renovation of Paaparapatty lake at a cost of ₹2.23 crore under the Amrit Scheme were among the various infrastructure development and restoration works inspected by the Collector. Inspections were also carried out on the progress of development works in Paaparapatty town panchayat.

The Collector instructed officials to expedite the works to ensure early completion.

