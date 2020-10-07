Development works being carried out in Ooty town

07 October 2020 23:32 IST

UDHAGAMANDALAM

The footpath along the iconic Spencer’s Road in Udhagamandalam, which had become damaged, is being repaired by the Highways Department.

The stretch from Charring Cross to the District Collector’s office is a part of town very popular with tourists visiting the district, many of whom walk along the pathway. Over the last few years, the pathway had become damaged while the guard-railing running alongside the pathway had also become damaged.

Officials from the National Highways said that the pathway is being re-laid with the guardrails being replaced with ones made of stainless steel. “The work on re-laying the pathway is being done alongside the widening of a bridge near the Farmers’ Market in Charring Cross, with the project costing ₹10 crore,” said an official.

The footpath is also being laid with pipe ducts that will allow wires and other infrastructure to be routed through the pathway without the need for the pathway to be excavated in the future, officials said.

The Udhagamandalam Municipality is also repairing sections of road within the town. The minor repair works are being conducted along major roads within the town, while parks such as the Davis Park, which was in need of urgent renovation after being neglected for the last few years will also be cleaned, officials said.

The fence to the park had been damaged and allowed tipplers to use the premises without authorization, which had led to the accumulation of garbage and waste inside the premises. The Davis Park, along with other parks and roundabouts within the town will be repaired, officials from the municipality said.

The work is being done in preparation for the visit of the Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami, though the date of his visit is yet to be confirmed, officials said.