Development works at VOC Park to be completed by December-end

Installation of play materials in progress at the Children’s Park in Erode.

ERODE

21 November 2020 23:17 IST

Development works that are being carried out at V.O. Chidambaranar Park (VOC Park) and the Children’s Park at a cost of ₹6.42 crore is expected to be completed by the end of December.

The VOC Park, established in the 1920s, is spread across 25 acres and is a famous spot for the public to spend their leisure time.

The Children’s Park, spread over two acres, is located opposite the VOC Park. Both the parks are owned and maintained by the corporation and were closed for carrying out works in April, 2019.

Advertising

Advertising

However, work commenced only in August, 2019, and was halted during COVID-19 pandemic.

Under the Smart Cities Mission, sports equipment and play materials were being installed at the Children’s Park while redesigning the layouts, installing modern chairs, fountains, footpaths and construction of compound walls were nearing completion at the VOC Park.

A senior corporation engineer said that most of the works were completed and painting and installing of play materials were in progress.

He said the work is expected to be completed by the end of next month after which they will be opened for the public.