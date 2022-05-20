Development works at Kollampalayam railway underpass to begin in June

The State Highways Department will begin development works at the railway underpass near the Railway Colony on Erode – Palani Road at ₹50 lakh.

The underpass connects Kalaimadu Silai and Kollampalayam and is the entry point for vehicles coming from Poondurai Road, Muthur Road and Karur Road to Erode. The underpass was constructed 20 years ago and water logging continues to be a problem there. Though patch works and other road repair works were carried out on a few occasions, it did not yield the desired results. Motorists continue face hardship in using the 30-metre stretch that is riddled with potholes.

Vehicles are operated at 5 kmph speed on the two-way stretch leading to traffic congestion throughout the day. Hence, the department carried out a study to ensure vehicles ply at 30 kmph speed and the flow of vehicles is not disrupted. Works include replacing the concrete road surface for 30 metres and desilting the drainage channels. Since no retaining walls are constructed in the underpass, sand and silt are deposited in large quantities in the drains, silt deposits will be removed.

A senior engineer told The Hindu the district administration had been requested to divert vehicles during the works that were scheduled for completion in 60 days. While cars and two-wheelers would be allowed on both directions during the work period, buses and lorries from Muthur Road and Karur Road would be diverted through Vendipalayam railway underpass, Konavaikal and Old Railway Station to reach Kalaimadu Silai Junction. Likewise, buses and lorries from Poondurai Road would be diverted through Nadarmedu, Shastri Nagar and flyover to reach Erode – Chennimalai Road near the TNSTC bus depot.

Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) had been asked to remove low-lying electric lines in the two diverted routes and carry out tree pruning so that movement of vehicles was not hindered. Since the board examinations were in progress, the Tangedco would replace the lines next week. Also, departments concerned were asked to remove encroachments on the stretches at the earliest.

The engineer said preliminary works had begun and full-fledged works in the underpass were expected to begin from the first week of June.

Sources said this was the first major work carried out since the underpass was established. Also, a detailed project report was being prepared to study the feasibility for establishing either a flyover or another underpass in the area to meet the increasing vehicle population.