Development works at Kodiveri anicut to boost tourism

Development works at Kodiveri anicut being carried out at ₹ 2.69 crore is expected to boost tourism as the public expect the works to be completed soon.

The anicut, located 15 km. away from Gobichettipalayam, was constructed across River Bhavani and is one of the popular tourist destinations in the district. Arakankottai and Thadapalli canals take off from the anicut that helps to irrigate 24,504 acre. The anicut has water throughout the year as on an average 10,000 people visit during holidays.

On July 29, 2020, School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan laid the foundation stone for various development works at the anicut that focus on improving the amenities for the tourist and also ensuring their safety. Works include concrete flooring at the bathing area and providing safety railings, laying approach roads to the anicut, providing protected drinking water facility, additional toilets and dress changing rooms, all at a total cost of ₹ 2,69,98,000. Also, bushes in the parks and in the water flow area will be removed. Officials said that concrete flooring and providing safety railing works were completed while other works will be completed in a few weeks. They also added that three rooms to accommodate tourists are planned at ₹ 1.50 crore and the Public Works Department had submitted a proposal for the same.

Due to COVID-19, the anicut was closed for visitors in March and the public were demanding for reopening. However, completion of works is expected to take a few more weeks after which a decision on reopening it for tourists will be taken.