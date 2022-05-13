Development works at Erode bus terminal to be over by March next

The congested Central Bus Terminal in Erode where development works are in progress. | Photo Credit: M. GOVARTHAN

May 13, 2022 17:51 IST

Development works, including construction of a commercial complex, bus shelters and parking space, at a total cost of ₹39.56 crore at the Corporation’s Central Bus Terminal is expected to be completed by March 2023.

The terminal at the heart of the city was established in 1973 where a commercial complex was also located. The Corporation proposed to modernise, carry out improvement works and create additional parking facilities and the works began in September 2021. Works include demolishing the complex and constructing a new one, constructing mini bus shelter and parking facilities, renovating existing bus shelters, constructing compound wall and installing solar panels. Also, flooring works, installing signage and improved seating arrangements were planned.

The complex was demolished and works are in progress to construct a new complex. Also, works began to construct mini-bus parking stands with underground parking abutting Mettur Road and Sathy Road.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Corporation engineers said all the works were scheduled to be completed by March 2023.

The engineers said flooring works at the temporary bus stand at Solar to accommodate buses bound for southern-districts were completed and works to create bus bays, drinking water and toilet facilities would be taken up soon. “The temporary bus stand is expected to be operational next month as congestion will prevail at the existing terminal where works to construct bus bays will begin soon,” they added.