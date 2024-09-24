GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Development projects worth ₹82.10 crore taken up in Attur, says Salem Collector

Published - September 24, 2024 05:49 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

Salem District Collector R. Brindha Devi said that development works worth ₹82.10 crore have been taken up in the Attur panchayat union over the past three years.

The Collector was inspecting ongoing development works at Attur Panchayat Union on Tuesday. Speaking to the reporters, the collector said that regular inspections are being conducted to ensure these works’ timely completion and quality. Of 4,550 development projects initiated through the District Rural Development Agency, 3,331 have been completed, with the remaining 1,219 projects progressing swiftly.

Ongoing development projects include construction of a bridge across the Vasishta River at ₹3.64 crore, road laying work from Thandavarayapuram to Udayarkadu at ₹32.15 lakh, construction of new panchayat offices in Kallanatham and Koolamedu, each costing ₹30.10 lakh, and construction of extra classrooms for the Kallanatham Panchayat Union Primary School at a cost of ₹30.80 lakh.

During the inspection, officials from relevant departments participated.

