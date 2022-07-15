Development projects carried out in gram panchayat in Coimbatore

Alstom, a French multinational rolling stock manufacturer, with United Way of Bengaluru (UWBe) – a non-profit organisation – handed over the development projects at Selakarachal gram panchayat in Sultanpet block in Coimbatore recently to local officials.

The organisations had kickstarted ‘Rural Rising’ – an integrated rural development programme – in January to improve the gram panchayat as per the Mission Antyodaya survey. Under this, they integrated two anganwadi centres, built a new kitchen and a refurbished toilet for a government primary school, set up a community toilet, planted 600 saplings and distributed health and nutrition kits to over 500 women. Roughly 500 families, including over 200 anganwadi and 150 school students, benefitted from this.

"The idea is to ensure that every activity is sustainable, and the community takes ownership of utilisation and maintenance," said Sriram Ananthanarayanan, Director-Projects, UWBe.

MLA Kandasamy V.P, Project Director of District Rural Development Agency K. Kavitha, Block Development Officer A. Subbulakshmi, Assistant Educational Officer E. Francis Charles and others took part.