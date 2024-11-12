Development of Coimbatore North Station generates hopes for designation as originating terminal

There is anticipation among travelling public that the Coimbatore North Railway Station where work is currently in progress under Amrit Bharat Station Development Scheme as the tracks formation resemble a junction.

The work on development of this station, initiated during August 2023, encompasses construction of foot overbridges, lifts, elevators, waiting rooms and toilets, besides landscaping.

According to official sources, 70% of the work has been completed. The construction of the new frontage for the station is currently in progress.

Appreciating the progress in the works, representatives of rail passengers have made a case for more stoppage or originating trains for this station by adding more platforms to the station categorised under NSG (Non-Suburban Group) - 6 category.

The status of the station ought to go up considering its proximity to commercial areas of Gandhipuram and Cross-Cut Road, and residential localities of R.S. Puram, Saibaba Colony, Tatabad, Papanaickenpalayam, Rathinapuri, and Sivananda Colony, according to J. Sathish Kumar, Director of Kongu Global Forum.

The station with wide circulating area for movement of autorickshaws, cars and two-wheelers, and sufficient parking space could well be categorised as a Junction for the purpose of making it a terminal for originating trains to various destinations, thereby decongesting the Coimbatore Junction Railway Station, Mr. Sathish said.

The scope for construction of two more platforms for stoppage of 24-coach trains must be explored. The excess land available with Food Corporation of India could be utilised, he said.

Alongside, the plan for shifting the FCI Godown and Good Shed to Multi-Modal Logistics Park or Irugur must be worked out, Mr. Sathish added.