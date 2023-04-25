Development charges collected depending on network in an area: Tangedco

April 25, 2023 05:36 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco) has stopped uniform collection of development charges for new service connections and is now collecting charges applicable to an area, depending on the network.

The development charges were revised in September last year for both - areas with underground power cable and those with overhead lines. Since Monday, the Tangedco is collecting charges applicable for each area based on the network there - underground power cables (₹ 7,000 per single phase domestic service and ₹ 5,000 per KW for three phase domestic service) or overhead cables (₹ 2,800 per service of domestic single phase and ₹ 2,000 per KW for three phase domestic service). For about a week earlier, it was collecting uniform charges applicable to underground power cable category for all areas.

An official said the higher amount paid by electricity consumers would be either adjusted in the current consumption charges in the coming months or it would be reimbursed to them.

According to K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause, the higher amount collected from consumers should be reimbursed suo moto and the Tangedco should not wait for consumers to ask for it. Many of them were not even aware of the higher amount they paid, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT